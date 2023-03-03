 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Embassy Group sells 4.2 crore shares in Embassy REIT to Bain Capital for Rs 1,250-1,300 crore

PTI
Mar 03, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST

Bengaluru-based Embassy Group has entered into a strategic sale of a certain portion of its shareholding in Embassy Office Parks REIT to Bain Capital, according to a company statement.

Embassy Group aims to reduce overall debt by approximately 30 per cent before 30th June 2023.

Realty firm Embassy Property Developments Pvt Ltd has sold 4.2 crore shares in Embassy Office Parks REIT to Bain Capital for Rs 1,250-1,300 crore to pare debt.

The company did not disclose any further details.

Sources said Embassy Group, who is one of the sponsors of Embassy REIT, has sold around 4.2 crore shares to Bain Capital through block deal for around Rs 1,250-1,300 crore.