BlackBerry announces new IoT Center of Excellence in Hyderabad

Canadian security software and services company BlackBerry on Wednesday announced that it was setting up a new BlackBerry IoT Center of Excellence, Engineering and Innovation in Hyderabad.

By the end of 2023, the Hyderabad facility set to be the second largest for BlackBerry's IoT division globally after Canada is expected to employ over 100 software engineers across a wide range of technology positions and skill sets, including senior management, technical project management, product engineering, cloud software development, integration and service delivery, the company said in a release.

Blackberry will be recruiting India's best embedded software engineers to help build the next generation of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and advance innovation in other Internet of Things industries, using the company's trusted, safety-certified BlackBerry QNX product portfolio and in-vehicle software platform, BlackBerry IVY, the release said.

Mattias Eriksson, President of BlackBerry IoT said: "We are pleased to expand BlackBerry IoT's global software innovation network in Hyderabad, underscoring our commitment to serve our customers and partners and continue our rapid growth as an IoT software leader, especially in the automotive sector. The teams will first use the QNX Software Development Platform (SDP) evaluation hardware and software to design and accelerate the development of systems that are safe, secure and offer real-time performance. This includes the QNX Accelerate initiative, which offers QNX in the Cloud to accelerate product development and reduce time to market for mission-critical industries including automotive, medical devices, industrial controls, robotics, aerospace, defence and heavy machinery.

Eriksson further said, "This facility will help BlackBerry IoT to co-develop and co-innovate more closely with our customers and partners based in India, giving talented developers and engineers the opportunity to build the best solutions for complex problems for automotive and other embedded software industries."

PTI