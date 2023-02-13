 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India resumes its non-stop flight services between Mumbai and New York

Moneycontrol News
Feb 13, 2023 / 06:53 PM IST

The flight will operate daily with the newly inducted Boeing 777-200LR aircraft, taking the India-US frequency 47 non-stop flights per week, Air India said.

Tata group-owned Air India on February 13 announced that it has resumed non-stop flights between Mumbai and New York. The resumption of flights on the BOM-JFK route will start from tomorrow, February 14.

"The resumption is in line with the airline’s concerted endeavour to develop Mumbai as a significant hub, second only to Delhi, providing maximum international connectivity between India and the rest of the world," the airline said in a statement.

Air India has launched flights on this route twice since 2007 but has failed to keep them operational due to low passenger load factor. According to US Department of Transportation data, Air India served nonstop between on this route between August 2007-October 2010, then again from December 2018-March 2019.