Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs amid worsening global economic outlook

IT company Accenture Plc stated on March 23 that it would cut about 19,000 jobs amid worsening global economic outlook.

In a statement, Accenture noted that it would cut about 2.5 percent of workforce. "More than half of the layoffs will affect staff at its non-billable corporate functions," the company said, sending its shares up more than 4 percent before the bell.

"During the second quarter of fiscal 2023, Accenture initiated actions to streamline operations, transform non-billable corporate functions and consolidate office space to reduce costs," it added.

Moreover, the IT services company also lowered its annual revenue and profit projections amid worries that recession-wary enterprises will cut technology budgets. The company now expects annual revenue growth to be in the range of 8 percent to 10 percent in local currency, compared to 8 percent to 11 per cent expected previously.

Moneycontrol News