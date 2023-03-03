 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsCity

Okhla 'garbage mountain' will be cleared by December, Delhi CM promises

Sohil Sehran
Mar 03, 2023 / 04:35 PM IST

While the target we set to get the Okhla landfill cleared is May 2024, our officers and engineers are putting in arduous efforts to get it cleared by the end of this year itself, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with mayor Shelly Oberoi and transport minister Kailash Gehlot visited the Okhla landfill site on March 3. (Pic credit: @OberoiShelly)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 3 vowed to clear the Okhla landfill site by December 2023. He visited the site along with Delhi's newly-elected mayor Shelly Oberoi and transport minister Kailash Gehlot.

He said the landfill site in Okhla, Delhi, has become a “garbage mountain” over the last twenty-six years and a process has been initiated to clear it at the earliest.

“The process of removing garbage from the site began in 2019. About 20-25 lakh metric tonnes of garbage has already been cleared; another 40 lakh metric tonnes of the garbage still remains at the site,” said Arvind Kejriwal.

While the target we set to get the Okhla landfill cleared is May 2024, our officers and engineers are putting in arduous efforts to get it cleared by the end of this year itself, he said.