 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsCity

Mumbai ranks 7th in APAC as preferred destination for cross-border investments in real estate

PTI
Feb 10, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST

Mumbai ranks ahead of Shanghai (ranked 8), Hanoi (ranked 9) and Seoul (ranked 10) on the list.

Mumbai

Mumbai is at seventh position in Asia Pacific as a preferred destination for cross-border investments in real estate sector, according to property consultant CBRE India.

The consultant on Friday released its '2023 Asia Pacific Investor Intentions Survey'.

"Mumbai is ranked 7th among the 10 APAC cities and emerged as a preferred destination for cross-border investment in the region," it said.

Mumbai ranks ahead of Shanghai (ranked 8), Hanoi (ranked 9) and Seoul (ranked 10) on the list.