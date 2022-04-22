Zomato's 10-minute delivery goes live in Gurugram

Zomato’s 10-minute delivery ‘Zomato Instant’ is currently live in select locations of Gurugram, said the company spokesperson.

Moneycontrol was the first to report on April 18 that Zomato has started its pilot of 10-minute food delivery with its employees in Gurugram and will soon be going live. Zomato will be delivering biryani, momos, bread omelette, poha, coffee, tea, and even instant noodles through ‘finished stations’.

The company in a statement had then said, “We are planning to launch a few stations in Gurugram in the next 30 days, and work towards improving our network based on our customers' feedback and demand. The finishing stations play a crucial role here specially in establishing shorter (less than 2 kms) and defined routes for our delivery partners. We plan to take Instant Live in other Indian cities soon.”

Zomato had faced a lot of flak from the netizens and delivery partners for this 10-minute strategy. However, the space is seeing quite a momentum with all the major players upping their quick commerce strategy.

Moneycontrol was the first to report that Mumbai-based Zepto has started food delivery in Mumbai on its own app through an offering called 'Cafe', which will intensify the battle in the quick commerce space.

The company is currently piloting the service and plans to scale it up in the coming months. The Y Combinator-backed company will be delivering tea, croissants, samosa and coffee in 10-minutes.