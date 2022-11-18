 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta resigns, marking the third big exit in two weeks

Moneycontrol News
Nov 18, 2022 / 11:09 PM IST

Amid a meltdown of tech stocks, the food delivery company has suffered in the public market this year as its stock price has fallen by more than 50 percent from its peak of Rs 162 on the BSE.

Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta has quit the company after a four-and-half-year stint, marking the third high-profile exit from the food delivery major in recent weeks.

Zomato's new initiatives head and former food delivery chief Rahul Ganjoo had resigned earlier this week while Siddharth Jhawar, the head of its Intercity Legends service, announced that he had left the company a week back.

Gupta joined Zomato in 2018 as the head of food delivery. He was subsequently elevated to co-founder in 2021 to oversee new businesses when Ganjoo was made the CEO of food delivery.

Before joining Zomato, Gupta was the chief operating officer of travel portal Makemytrip.

Moreover, the growth of its food delivery business has slowed as it has become bigger – quarterly sales have grown only 22 percent from Rs 5,410 crore in Q2 of FY21 to Rs 6,631 crore in Q2 of FY22.