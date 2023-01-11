 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Yes Bank Q3 Net Profit seen up 8.7% YoY to Rs. 289.6 cr: Emkay

Broker Research
Jan 11, 2023 / 06:15 PM IST

Emkay has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the BFSI sector. The brokerage house expects Yes Bank to report net profit at Rs. 289.6 crore up 8.7% year-on-year (up 89.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 10.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1.954.1 crore, according to Emkay.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to fall by 3.4% Y-o-Y (down 10.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 706.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
first published: Jan 11, 2023 06:15 pm