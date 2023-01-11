Yes Bank Q3 Net Profit seen up 8.7% YoY to Rs. 289.6 cr: Emkay

Emkay has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the BFSI sector. The brokerage house expects Yes Bank to report net profit at Rs. 289.6 crore up 8.7% year-on-year (up 89.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 10.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1.954.1 crore, according to Emkay.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to fall by 3.4% Y-o-Y (down 10.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 706.1 crore.

