Year-ender: Rupee may have a highly volatile ride in 2023 on global headwinds, say experts

Manish M. Suvarna
Dec 22, 2022 / 06:21 PM IST

Rupee may trade in a broad range of 79-85 against the US dollar in 2023.

The Indian rupee is likely to witness heightened volatility in the first six months of the next calendar year on account of global headwinds, experts said. The risks to the rupee include a potential recession and resurgence of COVID, they added.

However, the second half of 2023 may see appreciation of the rupee as interest rates may peak and inflation ease, treasury dealers said.

"Over the first half, economic woes around the globe will impact the global economy, especially China. European economic growth may improve as the worst-case scenario in energy prices did not materialise,” said Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities Ltd.

Banerjee added that global economic woes could impact volatility in the local currency.

The US Federal Reserve slowed the pace of rate hikes in December, but the commentary remained hawkish, an IDFC First Bank report said on December 20. The Fed is not just fighting inflation, but also market expectations which remain dovish due to worries on growth, the report said.

