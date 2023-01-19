 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Worst of inflation may be behind us, says HUL CEO Sanjiv Mehta

PTI
Jan 19, 2023 / 07:58 PM IST

The rural market, which has been reeling under the impact of high inflation, has seen some green shoots in terms of slowing of the decline of growth, Sanjiv Mehta said,

Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and MD, HUL said, "... if inflation comes down we certainly believe the volume growth will come back (in the rural market).

The worst of inflation is "perhaps behind" but there is a long way to go before the sales volume growth in rural markets becomes positive, FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd's CEO and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta said on Thursday.

The rural market, which has been reeling under the impact of high inflation, has seen some green shoots in terms of slowing of the decline of growth, he said while addressing the company's third quarter earnings virtual conference.

"When it comes to rural, the numbers have improved. There was a period of time in June-July that the value growth was negative in rural (market). Now that is no longer the case. In the September quarter, the rural growth (value) has been 2.5 per cent and the volume growth was minus 9 per cent," Mehta said.

Month on month, he said, "We are looking at the volume growth in rural, that the negative is declining... So clearly, we are looking at things which are improving but there is a long way to go before the volumes in rural become positive... But we are looking at green shoots. Instead of deteriorating, it has started improving, but albeit too early to declare victory." Under the present circumstances, he said, "inflation has been a big contributor" in the decline in the rural volume growth because the value growth is still there.

"So if inflation comes down we certainly believe the volume growth will come back (in the rural market)," Mehta said.

Sequentially, the net material inflation is down from 21-22 per cent to 18 per cent, he noted, but added that it is "not that the commodities which had increased rapidly, leaving aside palm oil, have come down to the pre-increase levels. It is only the rate of increase that has declined." Asked if there could be further price hikes, Mehta said the company would not only have to watch out for commodity prices but it also has to factor in the price-value equation and competitive pricing before taking a decision, which cannot be predicted with absolute certainty.