Withdraw 'draconian' amendments to IT Rules: Editors Guild

PTI
Apr 07, 2023 / 05:11 PM IST

The Editors Guild of India on Friday said it was "deeply disturbed" by the "draconian" amendments to the Information Technology Rules that gave the government "absolute power" to determine fake news.

In a statement in New Delhi, the Guild urged the government to withdraw the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules and hold consultations with media organisations and press bodies, as it had promised earlier.

The Guild said as per the rules, the IT Ministry has given itself the power to constitute a "fact checking unit", which will have sweeping powers to determine what is "fake or false or misleading", with respect to "any business of the Central Government."

The ministry has also empowered itself to issue instructions to 'intermediaries' (including social media intermediaries, Internet Service Providers, and other service providers), to not host such content, the Guild said.