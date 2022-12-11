 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
With growing need for sustainability, how will Indian real estate look in the long run?

Souptik Datta
Dec 11, 2022 / 06:42 AM IST

Architects say today sustainable housing primarily lies in the luxury segment. However, with the right design techniques, affordable housing too could adopt it.

Every morning Sarath Champati, a naturalist, who works with Evolve Back Luxury Resorts, wakes up to birds chirping at his villa surrounded by a lush green forest. Champati stays at Stone Lodges, a cluster of 15 luxury private residences spread across a 13-acre forested hillside in Wayanad.

"We go back to Bengaluru for 10 days in a month and then return here. The noise pollution and poor water quality of Whitefield in Bengaluru gradually drove us here into the lap of nature. Remotely working from here has been a great experience," he added.

Three waves of Covid-19 have reshaped Indian society and led to a ‘sustainability’ mindset. Today, more and more people are trying to adopt a sustainable lifestyle.

The real estate sector has found ways of transforming pockets of metro cities through afforestation and sustainable housing projects.

In 2021, Mumbai incorporated the Miyawaki technique that attempts to reforest urban lands rapidly, especially when vacant land in city centres has started disappearing. Several ongoing projects like Godrej Properties' Urban Park, have adopted this technique to replicate natural landscapes in the middle of densely-packed developments.

However, architects say, in the long run this may weigh on cities heavily if not implemented holistically.

