With 91 crore orders in 2022, Meesho sees YoY growth of 135%

Sanghamitra Kar
Dec 21, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST

Meesho started out with a thrust on social commerce, but it has been increasingly focusing on direct sales and now derives 75 percent of its business directly from customers, while 25 percent comes from resellers.

The numbers are pretty impressive: 148 sarees per minute, 93,000 T-shirts, 51,725 Bluetooth earphones and 21,662 lipsticks every day—these were Meesho’s hot-selling items in 2022, said the social commerce startup. Further, Meesho clocked 91 crore orders this year, a growth of 135 percent from a year earlier.

The company in a statement also said that it has about 140 million annual transacting users with the highest number of orders per shopper being from Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This was followed by Ladakh and the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim.

“We set three sale records this year, each topping the previous one, with value-seeking consumers from all corners of the country choosing our everyday low prices and wide assortment,” said the company.

The Indian online shopper can be broadly divided into two categories: those who value convenience over price, and those who value price over convenience. While Meesho has always targeted value-seeking consumers, with e-commerce rival Flipkart launching its social commerce offering called Shopsy, to bring together sellers, resellers and consumers on its platform, the competition for non-metro markets has intensified.

