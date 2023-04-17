 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will the rupee fall below 81 against the dollar? Here's what the experts say

Manish M. Suvarna
Apr 17, 2023 / 05:00 PM IST

The possible range for the Indian rupee could be 81.10 to 81.30, with 83.20 on the lower side and 80.90 on the higher side, forex dealers said.

The rupee is unlikely to trade below the 81 level against the US dollar and may trade in the range of 81.10-81.30 in the near term despite the positive cues in the domestic market, experts said.

This is because of global risks such as the surge in gold and crude oil prices, the widening trade deficit and the central bank’s intervention, experts added.

“The outlook turned positive for the rupee after a recent pause from the RBI, given the widening of the interest rate differentials. However, the surge in gold and crude oil prices, the widening trade deficit and the central bank’s intervention could limit the upside in the rupee,” said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

“I expect it to trade in a broad range as positives on the domestic front are being offset by global risks of recession,” said Vikrant Sharma, Founder and Fund Manager of Kushak Capital Management.