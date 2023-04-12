Will comply with India's laws than have employees go to jail: Twitter's Elon Musk on taking down posts related to BBC documentary on PM Modi

Twitter owner and 'free speech absolutist' Elon Musk said unequivocally on April 12 that the laws governing social media in India are "quite strict" and that the company cannot violate the nation's laws.

This comes at a time when comedian Kunal Kamra has sued the Indian government over the recent amendment to IT Rules, claiming it violates freedom of speech and expression.

Musk said this while responding to a query pertaining to the blocking of content related to a British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in the 2002 Gujarat Riots.

"I am not aware of that particular situation. I don't know about that, what exactly happened in that situation in India. The rules in India for social media are quite strict and we cannot go beyond the laws of the country," Musk said in a Twitter Spaces conversation with a BBC journalist.

Moneycontrol News