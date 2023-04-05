 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Why more techies prefer private vehicles to the KR Pura-Whitefield metro in Bengaluru

Souptik Datta
Apr 05, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST

Experts say improving the multi-modal transport system and connecting the last mile with the fragmented metro corridor are crucial to decongest Bengaluru’s eastern IT hub.

For Mahuya Paul, who lives near Hope Farm junction near Whitefield, the recently launched KR Pura-Whitefield metro line has been a boon. "I work in an IT company and have been taking the metro since it started," she writes on Facebook.

However, for several other techies, getting to the metro station and the struggle to find parking at the recently opened station are a bane.

Ahead of the Karnataka elections scheduled in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 13.7-km stretch on March 25. The maximum travel time is about 25-30 minutes, and the maximum fare is Rs 35. The line goes across Old Madras Road and connects most of the major tech parks in Whitefield.

However, a major portion of the 2.1-km stretch between Baiyappanahalli and KR Pura metro stations remains incomplete. It is the missing link that is making commuting a challenge for IT workers travelling to the area. The stretch is supposed to be completed by June 3, according to state government officials.