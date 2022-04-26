Why Jack Dorsey thinks Elon Musk is the singular solution for Twitter

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and former CEO of Twitter has come forward to say he thinks that "Elon (Musk) is the singular solution I trust" for solving the company's problems.

Dorsey’s statement comes after confirmation on April 25 that Musk has agreed to buy Twitter Inc. for $44 billion. The announcement ended weeks of speculation that followed his big stake buy into the micro-blogging platform earlier in the same month.

Also Read | Elon Musk and Twitter: What we know, what we don’t about $44 billion deal

Read Jack Dorsey’s statement in full here:

“In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.

Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive” is the right one. This is also @paraga’s goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path...I believe it with all my heart.

Also Read | A timeline of Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter

I’m so happy Twitter will continue to serve the public conversation. Around the world, and into the stars!

The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both. Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step.”

Jack Dorsey

Notably, Musk’s goal is to take the company private. Bloomberg reported that the deal is expected to close by 2022-end, but the future of the company is yet uncertain.

Also Read | 4 ways Twitter could change under Elon Musk

It seemed to be a sentiment echoed by Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal who told employees that the company “is uncertain” over future under Musk. "Once the deal closes, we don't know which direction the platform will go," Agrawal told employees during a town hall meeting on April 25, Reuters reported.

The company also informed employees that Musk will join Twitter staff for a question-and-answer session at a later date.