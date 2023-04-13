 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why electric cabs are less likely to cancel your ride

Christin Mathew Philip
Apr 13, 2023 / 01:20 PM IST

Many environment-conscious commuters are switching to EV cabs. However, the major challenge for all-electric cab companies is the shortage of vehicles and the resultant difficulty in catering to growing demand.

All-electric cab companies have lower operational costs than traditional fuel-dependent operators.

Frequent cancellation of rides by Ola and Uber drivers is among the most frustrating experiences for average office goers in the metro cities. There might be a less fussy option around the bend– electric cabs. Moneycontrol spoke to electric cab operators to learn more about their modus operandi and the challenges they face.

Cab companies BluSmart, Quick Ride, Envi, and Shoffr, among others, have lower operational costs than traditional fuel-dependent operators. They typically lease electric vehicles and hire drivers to operate them.

Unlike Ola and Uber, where drivers often own the cars, EVs are highly expensive and not owned by the drivers. This frees the drivers from financial liability and gives them access to a steady income. In turn, customers are assured of cabs that don't cancel on them at the last minute, and the city is spared of vehicular carbon emissions.

The major challenge for all-electric cab companies is the shortage of vehicles and the resultant difficulty in catering to growing demand. However, many customers seem to prefer electric cabs. Once a booking is accepted, the chances of cancellation for flimsy reasons are lower, regular users said. According to drivers, there are many reasons for cancellation of rides.