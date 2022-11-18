 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What will the restructured Tata airlines look like?

Ameya Joshi
Nov 18, 2022 / 05:32 PM IST

The impact will be the most on IndiGo, which is already starting to face intense competition on some key routes like never before.

The Tata Group’s airlines operate both Airbus and Boeing aircraft in the narrowbody segment, while the widebody segment has only Boeing aircraft. (Representative Image)

It seemed very obvious but was always talked about in hush-hush tones and now it’s being more widely discussed. The Tata Group plans to merge its carriers under Air India and retire the Vistara brand, with Singapore Airlines onboard as an equity holder.

The restructured entity will have Air India as the full-service arm and Air India Express as its no-frills arm, much like how Singapore Airlines has Singapore Airlines and Scoot, having retired the regional arm SilkAir by merging it with Singapore Airlines.

When the Tata Group took over Air India in late January this year, it was just ahead of the summer schedule. With a new team in place, the airline made significant changes to the schedule in August. These changes on the domestic front are yielding results with more passengers flying the airline.
As the merger proceeds, there will be three things which will be keenly observed: the fleet, the people and the routes.

The fleet

The group’s airlines operate both Airbus and Boeing aircraft in the narrowbody segment, while the widebody segment has only Boeing aircraft.
The narrowbody segment comprises 68 A320 family aircraft of Air India, 46 of Vistara and 28 of AirAsia India. The Boeing narrowbody segment includes 24 of Air India Express and five of Vistara.

On the widebody side, there are 43 aircraft of Air India and three of Vistara. A grand total of 217 aircraft, even though not all of them are operational for one reason or another.