 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

What life is like in crisis-hit Pakistan as inflation soars

Bloomberg
Feb 11, 2023 / 07:09 AM IST

For months, the world’s fifth most populous country has edged closer to a debt default, echoing the cautionary tales of other developing economies, including Sri Lanka and Venezuela. Inflation is at a 48-year high

Pakistan’s geopolitical resource curse when combined with chronic misgovernance has also caused stagnation of economic complexity. (File image)

As Pakistan lurches from one crisis to another, citizens are taking to the streets to protest a duel economic and political meltdown with little precedent in the nation’s post-independence history.

For months, the world’s fifth most populous country has edged closer to a debt default, echoing the cautionary tales of other developing economies, including Sri Lanka and Venezuela. Inflation is at a 48-year high. Foreign currency reserves cover less than a month of imports. The bill for billions in damage from last year’s devastating floods continues to sting, highlighting the financial consequences of a warming planet.

Talks for bailout money from the International Monetary Fund failed to yield a deal this week and will continue, providing no immediate reprieve. However, the amount on the table — part of a $6.5 billion loan program — is still far from enough to replenish Pakistan’s depleted coffers.

Fighting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government and Imran Khan, the ousted former leader, has cleaved the country. National elections expected in the second half of 2023 could turn messy. And a recent suicide bombing in the city of Peshawar killed more than 100 people, illustrating the risks of Islamabad’s continued links to the Taliban, who’ve tightened their control in neighboring Afghanistan.