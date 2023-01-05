 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What is happening in India with digital public goods is phenomenal: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Haripriya Suresh
Jan 05, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST

Every time he comes to India, he learns "that it is the common man that is able to use the greatest technology to do something that is useful to them", says Nadella

Satya Nadella at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Bengaluru on January 5.

Microsoft Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella has termed India’s digital public goods infrastructure as “phenomenal” and said the country can lead the world in making the technology and policies work well together for common people.

Addressing the Microsoft Future Ready Technology Summit in Bengaluru on January 5, Nadella said, “It's just unbelievable for me to see the India Stack mature and the use cases between the technology and the policy —  there's nothing like that I see anywhere else in the world and it's fantastic for India to lead and then contribute this back to the world.”

Nadella also sat down for a quick chat with Nandan Nilekani, Infosys co-founder and backer of India Stack.

During their conversation, Nilekani told Nadella that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a big supporter of digital public goods.

In response, Nadella said that the Prime Minister’s vision as well as the policies and the technology stack co-evolving is "a virtuous cycle that is unlike anything I've seen, and it's just tremendous".

“I absolutely think both of these as perhaps the greatest contributions that India can make to the world. The idea that there is a digital, public good is great. The idea that there is a digital public good is great but there's new ways to use them to make it possible for every society and economy to be more inclusive.