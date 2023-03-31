 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

What does it take to be an EdTech teacher: Finding the X factor

Abhishek Sahu
Mar 31, 2023 / 12:27 PM IST

Apart from being able to use digital tools and platforms, teachers must be adept at devising and presenting interactive online content that can augment student learning outcomes.

Finding the X factor in EdTech

EdTechs have been making waves in terms of both business generation and disrupting existing educational models. Yet, the key pillars of the EdTech industry aren't just massive funding and marketing strategies. It's the teachers.

Many fail to understand the X factor that differentiates an educator in the traditional schooling system from an EdTech.

Subject matter proficiency not enough 

Expertise in a subject matter alone is insufficient to make an effective EdTech teacher, said Ganesh S, chief human resources officer of EdTech firm Emeritus, which offers business and professional courses.