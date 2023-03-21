 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What does Goldman Sachs look for in candidates when hiring?

Abhishek Sahu
Mar 21, 2023 / 12:17 PM IST

Given a complex and evolving regulatory landscape, Goldman Sachs sees potential demand from control functions such as finance, accounting and business operations.

Deepika Banerjee, head of human capital management at Goldman Sachs Services in India

At American multinational investment bank and financial services company Goldman Sachs, basic engineering skillsets are critical for not only programming and coding roles but also for several non-engineering roles as teams collaborate across both functions and businesses.

“Advancement in technology continues to have profound impacts on the workplace, and a technology-oriented skillset continues to be critical across industries,” Deepika Banerjee, head of human capital management at Goldman Sachs Services in India, told Moneycontol.

In a complex and evolving regulatory landscape, the firm sees potential demand from control functions such as finance, accounting and business operations.

Handling around 8,000 employees already, she added that the recruiting team at Goldman Sachs in India “plays a key role in elevating our employer brand and engaging with the potential talent to communicate and reflect on its value proposition”.