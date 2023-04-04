 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

WeWork India forays into Delhi, takes 54,000 sq ft office space in South Delhi from Eldeco

PTI
Apr 04, 2023 / 12:35 PM IST

Bengaluru-based WeWork India in a statement said that it has taken on lease over 54,000 square feet of space at 'Eldeco Centre', a premium office building by Eldeco in South Delhi.

WeWork India forays into Delhi, takes 54,000 sq ft office space in South Delhi from Eldeco

Co-working major WeWork India has forayed into the national capital by taking on lease 54,000 sq ft office space from realty firm Eldeco to open a facility.

Bengaluru-based WeWork India in a statement said that it has taken on lease over 54,000 square feet of space at 'Eldeco Centre', a premium office building by Eldeco in South Delhi.

Set to open around August 2023, the newly built Eldeco Centre is located in close proximity to Malviya Nagar metro station.

WeWork India said it is expanding because of growing demand for flexible workspaces.