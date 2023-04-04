WeWork India forays into Delhi, takes 54,000 sq ft office space in South Delhi from Eldeco

Co-working major WeWork India has forayed into the national capital by taking on lease 54,000 sq ft office space from realty firm Eldeco to open a facility.

Bengaluru-based WeWork India in a statement said that it has taken on lease over 54,000 square feet of space at 'Eldeco Centre', a premium office building by Eldeco in South Delhi.

Set to open around August 2023, the newly built Eldeco Centre is located in close proximity to Malviya Nagar metro station.

WeWork India said it is expanding because of growing demand for flexible workspaces.

Small-saving schemes turn attractive after March-end rate hike: Here’s what you should do Arnav S Gusain, Head of Real Estate & Product, WeWork India, said the office sector in India has seen a steady recovery post the pandemic and Delhi has been among the key cities that have dominated the flex space growth. "With an escalating need for flexible workspaces that are customisable and delightful, WeWork India is all set to strengthen its presence in Delhi NCR and tap into a very key city with ELDECO Centre," he added. Pankaj Bajaj, Chairman of Eldeco Group said, "Eldeco Centre is our new upmarket office building in the heart of South Delhi offering a perfect blend of world-class office spaces and eclectic F&B brands." Global coworking major WeWork entered India in 2017. WeWork India is one of the largest office space providers, aimed at creating flexible workspace solutions for companies of all sizes. WeWork India has over 6.5 million square feet of assets signed across 45 locations in NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.

