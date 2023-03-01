 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
We are heading towards a creative economy and India is unprepared for that: Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia

Mar 01, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST

Speaking at the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Summit 2023, Sabeer Bhatia said that 90 percent of business ideas coming out of India are copycat ideas.

Sabeer Bhatia, 53, co-founder and CEO of ShowReel and co-founder of Hotmail.

Tech industry veteran and co-founder of Hotmail Sabeer Bhatia said that India is unprepared for the next wave of creative economy through startups and needs to upgrade its education system to create the next set of jobs. Bhatia’s comments come at a time when upskilling in emerging technologies is increasingly becoming a part of public discourse for job creation in India.

Bhatia added that 90 percent of business ideas coming out of India are copycat ideas.

Speaking at the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Summit 2023, Bhatia, co-founder of Showreel said, “We are heading towards a creative economy and India is unprepared for that. The education system doesn’t encourage out-of-the-box thinking. I have a solution to create 50-60 million jobs by investing in a million innovative ideas.”

“Let the youth imagine the future. Fund their ideas, about 90% of the ideas might fail, but the 10% successful will create $20-40 trillion for banks. All the jobs were created by innovative ideas that didn’t exist before. 90% of India’s energy is now into copycat ideas. In Silicon Valley, none of the ideas that created $30-40 trillion value of wealth were not run of the mill ideas,” he added.