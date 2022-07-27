Watch | Everything you need to know about 5G, explained

India's biggest spectrum auction for fifth generation airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore has begun, and 4 huge players are in it to win it! Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea & Adani Data Networks are in the race, bidding for parts of the 72 Ghz of airwaves that the government has put up for grabs. But what exactly is 5G, why could it be a complete game-changer, when will it actually be rolled out in India & most importantly, how much will it cost? Find the answers to all your questions in this video!