Washington lawmakers seek removal of tariffs on American apples imported by India

PTI
Jan 12, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST

With retaliatory tariffs in place, Washington state apple growers have continuously lost market share in India, the lawmakers said

The lawmakers from the US State of Washington have urged the Biden administration to help remove or reduce the tariffs on American apples imported to India as the country's fruit industry has incurred significant losses due to New Delhi's retaliatory measures.

In a letter to US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, all members of the House of Representatives from Washington State and other two senators said the tree fruit industry suffered losses due to India's retaliation to US tariffs.

On average, 30 per cent of the apples, cherries, and pears produced in the Pacific Northwest are exported and India was once a strong market.

With retaliatory tariffs in place, Washington state apple growers have continuously lost market share in India, the lawmakers said.

Prior to the implementation of these tariffs, India was our number two export market, valued at USD 120 million annually, they said.

Last season, growers exported fruits barely worth USD 3 million.