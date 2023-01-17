 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Warehousing emerging as a big investment frontier on e-commerce boom, manufacturing hopes

Dipti Sharma
Jan 17, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST

Looking at the upbeat demand in the sector, some industry participants believe warehousing REITs will gain also prominence.

As the government gives a push to manufacturing and e-commerce gains popularity, warehousing is emerging as the next big investment opportunity with multiple players foraying or expanding into the sector.

Recently, Welspun One Logistics Parks has leased over 70,000 sq ft standalone warehousing facility to Third Party Logistics (3PL) start-up firm Emiza. Mahindra Logistics, a 3PL and integrated supply chain company, has leased 6,53,000 square feet of warehousing space in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai, for five years.

Adani Logistics, a subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, will form a joint venture with the DA Group to develop and operate logistics and warehousing parks.

Earlier this month, the Adani Group approached the Uttar Pradesh government for 700 acres near the Noida International airport to set up an industrial and warehousing complex.

The warehousing rush is spurred by the massive consumption market and the government’s aggressive economic growth targets that may make India into a global manufacturing and industrial giant, according to experts.