Warburg Pincus sells 2.49% stake in PVR for Rs 380 crore

PTI
Mar 21, 2023 / 07:21 AM IST

Warburg Pincus, through its affiliate Berry Creek Investment Ltd, sold the shares in PVR.

PVR

Private equity company Warburg Pincus divested a 2.49 percent stake in multiplex-chain company PVR for Rs 380 crore through the open market transactions.

According to the block deal data available with the BSE, Berry Creek Investment sold a total of 24,39,301 shares in three tranches, amounting to 2.49 per cent stake in the firm.

The shares were disposed at an average price of Rs 1,559.35 apiece, taking the transaction value at Rs 380.37 crore.