 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Wadia group-owned Go First confirms Twitter hack as users point out Ethereum co-creator image in social media account

Moneycontrol News
Sep 14, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST

“All concerned teams investigating into the matter to restore and gain control at the earliest,” the airline said

A screengrab of Go First Airway's official Twitter account that has been attacked

Wadia group-owned Go First, which recently deferred its initial public offering (IPO) again till November, confirmed on September 14 that its Twitter page has been hacked saying the airline is trying to regain control.

“All concerned teams investigating into the matter to restore and gain control at the earliest,” the airline said.

Earlier Twitter users noted that the domestic airline's Twitter profile and header images were changed to show Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin and a crypto giveaway. The profile bio was also altered by the hackers.

More details are awaited.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Go First #Hack #India #Twitter
first published: Sep 14, 2022 12:04 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.