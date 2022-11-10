Volvo’s Bangalore tech lab to zero in on electromobility, engineering solutions for global markets

Volvo Group inaugurated its new 6,600 sq. ft. ‘Vehicle Tech Lab’, which will house an electromobility zone focused on research and development of power electronics for electric vehicles (EVs). Part of its existing Global Truck Technology R&D Centre at Bagmane Tech Park in CV Raman Nagar, Bengaluru, the new facility will looking at advanced solutions like connected vehicles, and using augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), cloud computing, 3D printing, computer-aided design and engineering, vehicle prototyping, etc., for Volvo’s global trucks, buses and construction vehicles.

The new unit is an extension of Volvo's existing centre in the country, which has been operational since 1998. With the establishment of this lab, the Bengaluru R&D centre becomes Volvo’s largest product engineering site outside Sweden. Nearly 1,700 people are employed at the R&D centre (including the new lab).

While inaugurating the tech lab, Jan Gurander, deputy CEO of Volvo Group, told Moneycontrol that the India R&D centre would play a pivotal role in the group’s ambitious target of achieving net-zero value chain greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

"With India already progressing rapidly in adopting EVs, this centre could be a nucleus in our global EV development. That may not be just limited to vehicle testing and validation, it would be a global platform development. This is in addition to other software and hardware solutions that will be developed from our Bangalore laboratory,” Gurander said.

Volvo Group India revealed that the all-new Vehicle Tech Lab can house complete trucks, chassis and aggregates and has various supporting equipment for engineers to test, innovate, validate and experiment their ongoing work through a set-up equipped with driving simulators, test benches and 3D scanners among various other tools and systems.

C.R. Vishwanath, vice-president, Volvo Group Trucks Technology India, said, “The tech lab adds to the infrastructure we already have in place to support our engineers to enhance their knowledge and contribute in developing sustainable products using advanced technology. This facility will significantly reduce the development times, improve problem solving and offer better insights and speed in building innovative solutions.”

The Swedish automaker also revealed that the lab is being designed as a ‘simulated workshop environment’ using technologies like VR, human body motion tracking and realistic digital renderings of vehicles that allows the company’s engineers across the globe to connect and collaborate virtually.

The Gothenburg-based auto firm also revealed that the Vehicle Tech Lab will focus on fuel cell vehicles and more conventional internal combustion engine vehicles for global markets, especially in the medium- and heavy-duty truck segment.

Volvo becomes the second major global commercial vehicle maker to establish a full-fledged facility in India after Daimler AG, which had set up its Daimler Truck Innovation Center India (DTICI) in Bengaluru in March this year. It is a captive unit to support Daimler’s research, IT and product development activities.

Equipped with software tools and hardware labs, DTICI works on connectivity, autonomous vehicle systems, connectivity and cybersecurity, big data and advanced analytics for its commercial vehicles, apart from working on system integration for its buses, and shared mobility and electrification.