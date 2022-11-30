Vikram S Kirloskar, Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, passes away

Vikram S Kirloskar, Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, died of a heart attack on 29 November at the age of 64, said a company statement.

The funeral will be organised at Hebbal Crematorium in Bengaluru at 1 pm on Wednesday, November 30.

"We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Mr Vikram S. Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, on 29 November. At this time of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends," said the company statement.

The Kirloskar Group has contributed to the industrialisation of India for more than a century. Established as the manufacturer of India's first iron plough, the group has continued developing indigenous technology and industry.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), sells a range of vehicles. It is a joint venture between the Japanese auto major Toyota Motor Company and the Kirloskar Group.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the Executive Chairperson of Bengaluru-headquartered biopharmaceuticals company Biocon, said, "Devastated with Vikram's shocking demise. He was such a dear friend who I will hugely miss. I share the pain and unconsolable grief of Gitanjali Manasi n the family."

(With inputs from PTI)