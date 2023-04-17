Vedanta signs MoUs with 20 Korean display glass manufacturers: Report

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with 20 Korean display glass manufacturers, CNBC-TV18 said on April 17 citing news agency Bloomberg.

Earlier in 2022, Vedanta-Foxconn announced setting up semiconductor and glass fab units in Gujarat. The project envisages a total investment of $20 billion with an employment potential of over 100,000 people to provide affordable electronics to Indians and attract global players across the value chain.

Bloomberg reported earlier in April that Vedanta is in talks with US-based Farallon Capital Management to raise at least $1 billion, a report. The fund-raising structure hasn’t been finalised yet and discussions are underway.

Last year, Vedanta topped the chart for the stock with the highest dividend yield in India. The company has been relying on dividends from the Mumbai-listed company to repay debts of its London vehicle, which has been facing cash flow concerns, the report said.

Moneycontrol News