VE Commercial Vehicles total sales in April rise 18.9% to 6,567 units

Eicher Motors Ltd on Monday said its arm VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd posted an 18.9 per cent growth in total sales at 6,567 units in April 2023.

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture of the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had sold 5,525 units in April 2022, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

April 2023 sales included 6,399 units of the Eicher brand and 168 units of the Volvo brand, it added.

In the domestic commercial vehicles market, Eicher branded trucks and buses recorded sales of 6,142 units last month as compared to 4,766 units in April 2022, a growth of per cent.

Exports of Eicher branded trucks and buses, however, declined 60.5 per cent at 257 units as compared to 650 units in December 2022, it added.

PTI