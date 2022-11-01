VE Commercial Vehicles October total sales up 4% at 6,038 units

VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd on Tuesday reported a 4 per cent rise in total sales at 6,038 units in October 2022.

The company, a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had sold 5,805 units in October 2021.

October 2022 sales included 5,911 units of Eicher brand and 127 units of Volvo brand of commercial vehicles, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) said in a statement.

Sales of Eicher trucks and buses were at 5,911 units last month, as compared to 5,689 units in October 2021, a growth of 3.9 per cent, it added.

Domestic sales of Eicher vehicles were at 5,555 units, as against 4,863 units in the year-ago month, up 14.2 per cent, while exports were at 356, as compared to 826 units in October 2021, down 56.9 per cent, the company said.

For Volvo trucks and buses, sales were at 127 units in October 2022, as compared to 116 units in the same month a year ago, a growth of 9.5 per cent, it added.