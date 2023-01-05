 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Varde-Arena consortium revises bid; emerges as highest bidder for Srei

PTI
Jan 05, 2023 / 10:25 PM IST

On an aggregate basis as well, the Varde-Arena consortium has bid the highest amount totalling over Rs 14,000 crore, including bonds, OCDs and equity and upfront cash, the sources said.

Representative image

The Varde Partners-Arena consortium has emerged as the highest bidder after it submitted a revised bid on Thursday with an additional cash component of Rs 3,600 crore for the two Srei group of companies under the insolvency and bankruptcy process, sources said.

It has offered a marginally higher cash component in its earlier bid, which was higher than National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) and Authum, which came in second and third position on that count, sources said.

The last day of the bid for Srei Infrastructure Finance (SIFL) and Srei Equipment Finance (SEFL) ended on Thursday.

On an aggregate basis as well, the Varde-Arena consortium has bid the highest amount totalling over Rs 14,000 crore, including bonds, OCDs and equity and upfront cash, the sources said.

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) would take a call on the revised bid submitted by the consortium of Varde Partners and Arena in its meeting on Friday.

The government-backed NARCL had on Wednesday submitted the "highest net present value bid of Rs 5,555 crore".