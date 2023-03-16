 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US Senate confirms Indian-American flight test engineer as Assistant Secretary of Air Force

PTI
Mar 16, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST

The Senate on Wednesday voted 65-29 to confirm the former Air Force officer's nomination with more than a dozen votes being cast by the opposition Republican Party.

The Senate has confirmed Indian-American flight test engineer Ravi Chaudhary as the Assistant Secretary of Defence for the US Air Force, one of the top civilian leadership positions in the Pentagon.

Chaudhary previously served as a Senior Executive at the US Department of Transportation where he was Director of Advanced Programs and Innovation, Office of Commercial Space at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

He was responsible for the execution of advanced development and research programmes in support of the FAA’s commercial space transportation mission. While at the transportation department, he also served as the executive director of the regions and centre operations, where he looked over the integration and support of aviation operations in nine regions.