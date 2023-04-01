 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US regulator seeks sale of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank portfolios: sources

Reuters
Apr 01, 2023 / 07:42 AM IST

Silicon Valley Bank's and Signature Bank's securities portfolios carry a face value of around $90 billion and $26 billion, respectively, according to regulatory filings and statements by government officials.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has retained advisers to sell the securities portfolios that the new owners of failed Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank rejected, according to people familiar with the matter.

The portfolios are comprised of low-yielding assets, such as Treasuries and U.S. government agency-backed securities, that the two regional banks amassed while interest rates were close to zero.

If First Citizens Bancshares Inc, the new owner of Silicon Valley Bank, or New York Community Bancorp Inc, which acquired Signature Bank, had assumed the assets, they would have had to realize losses given that interest rates are now much higher than the yield of these assets.

