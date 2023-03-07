 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UPI set to achieve 1 billion transactions per day by 2025, says NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe

Mar 07, 2023 / 08:19 PM IST

“I don't think UPI has achieved its potential yet. For a country like India, we should do 10x of what we are doing,” Asbe said.

Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth in conversation with NPCI MD & CEO Dilip Asbe (left), Salt app cofounder Shinjini Kumar (middle) and Razorpay cofounder and CEO Harshil Mathur (right) at the India Fintech Conclave.

Daily transactions on the unified payments interface (UPI) platform can touch 1 billion in the next three years as UPI hits its full potential, said Dilip Asbe, managing director and chief executive officer of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), exuding confidence in India's payments system, which is considered as one of the best in the world.

“I don't think UPI has achieved its potential yet. For a country like India, we should do 10x of what we are doing,” Asbe said during a panel discussion at Moneycontrol's inaugural India Fintech Conclave (IFC).

“Realistically, if all of us continue the same efforts... I believe that in two to three years we will reach 1 billion transactions. By 2025, we should be able to achieve it,” he added.

Asbe's comments come at a time when daily UPI transactions have hit all-time highs. Earlier this week, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das told reporters at the launch of the Digital Payments Awareness Week that in the past 12 months, daily transactions crossed 36 crore, a 50 percent increase from February 2022 in terms of volume, while UPI transactions increased by 17 percent over February last year to Rs 6.27 lakh crore in terms of value.