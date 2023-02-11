UP Global Investors Summit 2023 | House of Abhinandan Lodha plans to invest Rs 1,800 crore in over 600 acres across UP

As part of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023, the House of Abhinandan Lodha (HOABL), a branded land developer has plans to invest around Rs 1,800 crore by purchasing over 600 acres of land parcels in the state for the development of integrated housing townships. The company has started the acquisition of land in Ayodhya and has plans to foray into the markets of Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Mathura and Vrindavan, Abhinandan Lodha, Managing Director, HOABL told Moneycontrol.

The company has plans to invest over Rs 11,000 crore to acquire and develop land parcels across the country and has identified 55 hotspots for the same.

The company has already acquired over 480 acres of land in the current financial year and is looking to acquire additional 920 acres in 2023-24. The goal over the next four years is to acquire a total of 3,000-3,500 acres of land, the company said in a statement issued to Moneycontrol.

Also read: The House of Abhinandan Lodha to invest Rs 3,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh Mathura and Vrindavan are an addition:

Abhinandan Lodha, Managing Director, HOABL told Moneycontrol, "As part of the UP Global Investors Summit 2023, we had pledged an investment of Rs 1,200 crore purely towards the land acquisition of about 400 acres in Ayodhya, Varanasi and Gorakhpur for the development of integrated housing townships. We are also looking at Mathura and Vrindavan, after which our investment in land can even go upwards of Rs 1,800 crore for over 600 acre of parcel, taking our overall promise for development in UP beyond the earlier pledged Rs 3,000 crore."

What locations will be the focus: According to the company, they will continue to focus on North India including Uttar Pradesh where it foresees tremendous scope for branded land development followed by Western India including Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat etc. Related stories Mehul R Thakkar Special Correspondent|Moneycontrol Budget 2023: Will Rs 10 crore cap on capital gains deductions hit redevelopment in Mumbai realty mar...

MahaRERA allows deregistration of a real estate project by developers with conditions

26 percent jump in stalled real estate projects in under a year: MahaRERA The company has till now launched or is planning to launch branded lands projects in areas like Dapoli, Goa, Neral etc and is also looking at entering into markets of Alibaug and Khopoli in Maharashtra. The company is also exploring opportunities in Gujarat. Also read: UP Investor Summit | Gautam Budh Nagar inks investment proposals worth over Rs 2.76 lakh crore Why branded plotted land development? According to the company, there is a great amount of wealth that can get generated for retail investors if they are able to hold on to the land for a prolonged period of time. "Typically, the problems associated with land buying and owning in India have been around possession, title or resale. Investments in real estate nowadays are such that the value of the asset depreciates, while the land’s value always appreciates. We aim to make land an asset class and bring back its legacy charm by giving an assurance of wealth generation, liquidity, transparency, and security, breaking the age-old barriers attached to land buying in India, Lodha said. Samujjwal Ghosh, CEO, at HOABL said, "Real estate has always been associated with certain characteristics and the main one being appreciation of investments. However, that legacy has eroded in the recent past. We look at investing a lot more in places that are not usually visible on the map when people are looking to buy land." He added, "Like in the Konkan region, we already have launched projects due to the abundance of nature in the area as well as the development being done there by the government. We are not doing investments the usual real estate way. Using the power of innovation and technology, we are giving people the power to create intergenerational wealth through land investments." Plans to take projects internationally? According to Abhinandan Lodha who started his own venture namely HOABL around two years ago there is a lot of potential in the Indian market. "We are already international, today we are having distribution in 62 cities around the world. Does that mean we will take our product international will be too early to say. Inherently we believe that there should be demand for something like this in other countries. Also, in India we are too young for now and have just started." Also read: UP Investor Summit: Mukesh Ambani announces Jio School, AI Doctor to aid education, healthcare

Mehul R Thakkar