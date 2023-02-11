 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UP Global Investors Summit 2023 | House of Abhinandan Lodha plans to invest Rs 1,800 crore in over 600 acres across UP

Mehul R Thakkar
Feb 11, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST

The company says apart from its plans to invest in Ayodhya, Varanasi and Gorakhpur, it now has plans to enter the Mathura and Vrindavan market.

As part of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023, the House of Abhinandan Lodha (HOABL), a branded land developer has plans to invest around Rs 1,800 crore by purchasing over 600 acres of land parcels in the state for the development of integrated housing townships. The company has started the acquisition of land in Ayodhya and has plans to foray into the markets of Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Mathura and Vrindavan, Abhinandan Lodha, Managing Director, HOABL told Moneycontrol.

The company has plans to invest over Rs 11,000 crore to acquire and develop land parcels across the country and has identified 55 hotspots for the same.

The company has already acquired over 480 acres of land in the current financial year and is looking to acquire additional 920 acres in 2023-24. The goal over the next four years is to acquire a total of 3,000-3,500 acres of land, the company said in a statement issued to Moneycontrol.

Abhinandan Lodha, Managing Director, HOABL told Moneycontrol, "As part of the UP Global Investors Summit 2023, we had pledged an investment of Rs 1,200 crore purely towards the land acquisition of about 400 acres in Ayodhya, Varanasi and Gorakhpur for the development of integrated housing townships. We are also looking at Mathura and Vrindavan, after which our investment in land can even go upwards of Rs 1,800 crore for over 600 acre of parcel, taking our overall promise for development in UP beyond the earlier pledged Rs 3,000 crore."