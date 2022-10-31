Unacademy founder has a message for Twitter's new chief

Unacademy Group's founder Gaurav Munjal wants Twitter's new chief to bring back Vine, a short-form video hosting service, as a separate app to compete with TikTok. In a series of tweets, Munjal shared suggestions on how Elon Musk, who now owns the microblogging site, can make it grow 10 times.

Meanwhile, Musk has started his own poll on Twitter whether Vine should be brought back or not where a majority people have voted yes.

In Munjal's twitter thread - 'How can Twitter go 10x from here?', he also proposed that there should be more flex on the users' profile. "Let users highlight their most Iconic Followers. Showing off who follows you is an important feature." He tweeted, "When clicking on Followers, most influential followers should be shown first for any user."

The ability to highlight tweets was also among many suggestions by Munjal as he emphasised that "just pinning one tweet is not enough. Allow users to highlight more tweets. Instagram does this well."

Further, calling YouTube Studio an "iconic app" for creators that provides in-depth insights about how each video is performing, Munjal tweeted, "Every Creator on YouTube is obsessed with the Studio App. Twitter should do something similar."

"Search is not intuitive. Search filters are built with an engineer’s mindset. Make it simple," he added.

His list of suggestions also included the feature to read one tweet per page. "Scroll up UX. Sort of like TikTok but for Tweets. Will lead to much better engagement. Will lead to people posting more pictures and videos. And much better for Ads."

Munjal also recommended a dedicated video tab or a separate app for the purpose. "Twitter’s recommendations are good. Why not do the same for videos posted on Twitter? Will be game changing for engagement."

In his last tweet, the Unacademy founder suggested Musk to incorporate a recruitment platform. "Recruitment Platform. Allow people to add more details to their Profiles. Should be visible on clicking “See Full Profile”. Let companies post Jobs on Twitter. LinkedIn’s Recruitment Solutions crossed $6B in Annual Revenue. This can be a huge unlock for Twitter." he tweeted.

After taking over the world's most influential social media platforms, Musk has started the process to make some alterations to the app. In a tweet on Sunday, he said that Twitter will revise its verification process and is currently planning to charge $19.99 for the new Twitter Blue subscription.