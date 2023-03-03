 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
True benefits of generative AI will depend on its enterprise use cases, says Nasscom chairman Krishnan Ramanujam

Debangana Ghosh
Mar 03, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST

Many Nasscom member companies are hard at work, looking for use cases where the generative AI technology can be beneficial, says Krishnan Ramanujam

After coming out of the pandemic-led growth driven by cloud migration and cloud technologies, the technology industry is entering the ‘artificial intelligence’ era. Generative AI tech like ChatGPT, Bard and others have taken over the world since the beginning of 2023. Now the narrative is shifting towards what more can the generative AI tech do to deliver on strong business use cases.

Krishnan Ramanujam, President, Enterprise Growth Group, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Chairman, Nasscom, spoke to Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum 2023, sharing his outlook on the tech trends that will unlock growth for the IT sector in FY24, nature of deal wins, hiring slowdown, hype around ChatGPT and cloud migration and more. Edited excerpts:

Nasscom’s strategic review numbers are out. And we have added 2.90 lakh jobs in FY23. Do you expect to add on a similar number in the upcoming year in FY24? Or a slowdown, what's your outlook?

As I said, yeah, we added 290,000 jobs in this industry during the current year. But giving a sense of what will likely be next year will be very hard. Firstly, Nasscom as an industry body is not ideally placed for any forecasts. So it's not our job to forecast. But broadly, I will give some trend lines. And from that point of view, I think the next year is likely to be very similar. Clearly, even in FY23, we saw three Covid level growth compared to pre-Covid levels grew stronger, next year is likely to be similar.