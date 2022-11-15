 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Motors, Maruti and M&M to splash out Rs 20,000 crore on combustion engine capacity

Avishek Banerjee
Nov 15, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

As per the guidance shared by the chief financial officers of the companies, a combined Rs 20,000 crore will be spent in the next few fiscals on ramping up output of waitlisted models

Electric vehicles (EVs) may be the future of transport, but car manufacturers in India are rooted in the present. Despite nudges from the government for increased adoption of EVs, carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) are not shying away from building additional capacities for internal combustion engine vehicles (ICEVs) to meet unmet demand. As per the guidance shared by the chief financial officers (CFOs) of all the companies above, a combined Rs 20,000 crore will be spent for the next few fiscals on ramping up output of waitlisted models.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), which remains upbeat on its diesel powertrains, has said that it is ramping up total SUV capacity to nearly 6 lakh units a year in the next 12-15 months. The country’s leading SUV maker, which had a monthly output of 29,000 units per month until the last financial year, is currently seeing waiting periods of its bestselling models like the XUV700 stretching up to 22 months. M&M had announced an investment of Rs 7,900 crore over three years ending FY24 to ramp up production.

“The capacity will increase from 29,000 units per month to 39,000 units per month by the end of this fiscal. It would further be enhanced to 49,000 units a month by the end of next fiscal,” M&M executive director Rajesh Jejurikar told reporters at a virtual press conference after releasing quarterly numbers. He added, “The revised capacity will prepare the company for ‘export upsides’ and clear existing bookings of about 2.6 lakh units with a waiting period of 18-22 months on some of the models.”

Tata Motors has revealed that it will be spending Rs 6,000 crore for its standalone business, which includes both passenger and commercial vehicles. Group CFO Pathamadai Balachandran Balaji said the company, which currently produces 50,000 units a month, will be able to debottleneck its existing car plant capacities to produce around 55,000 units a month or 6.5 lakh units per annum.  Once its Sanand plant (acquired from Ford) goes on stream, the Mumbai-based automaker will be able to generate an additional 25,000-30,000 units of capacity per month, taking its cumulative manufacturing capacity to over 9 lakh units a year.