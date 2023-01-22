 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'There's a need to exchange knowledge on 5G between the UK and India': Mike Short, of the UK department of international trade

Danish Khan
Jan 22, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

Chief scientific officer Mike Short and technology specialist Chris Moore, at the UK department of international trade, on the opportunities, challenges and way forward for the UK-India cooperation in technology and allied sectors. The UK is keen on attracting Indian IT companies.

Senior and key members of the UK department for international trade, Dr Mike Short (left) and Dr Chris Moore. (Photo: Danish Khan)

Two key officials from the UK Department of International Trade (DIT) attended the inaugural "Tech Tuesdays" meeting in London that aims to bring together various stakeholders in conversation with key officials from the UK government in the backdrop of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

Mike Short, chief scientific officer, and Chris Moore, technology specialist, at DIT, spoke freely and at length on the opportunities, challenges and the way forward for co-operation between India and the UK in technology and allied sectors. Considering that Indian IT companies have become global giants and have spawned a whole generation of software engineers and tech innovators, the UK is keen to attract and retain them.

Mike Short, key and senior member at the UK department of international trade. (Photo: Danish Khan)

Short played a key role in the launch of 2G and 3G mobile technologies in the UK and has the responsibility of boosting UK’s scientific and engineering exports. Short also has to ensure that DIT’s policies are “supported by the best science, engineering and technical advice.” Moore has interests in artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity and is responsible for assisting technology companies to enter the UK market and facilitate UK-based companies to expand globally.

Here are some of the key pointers that came out during the discussion which took place in the spacious office of the law firm K&L Gates LLP.

Electric Vehicles 