Toprankers expects 100% growth this fiscal in revenue to around Rs 100 crore

PTI
Apr 18, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

Edtech firm Toprankers expects to double its revenue in FY24 to around Rs 100 crore with expansion of service portfolio, the company's CEO and co-founder Gaurav Goel said on Monday.

Goel said the company expects to close the last fiscal year that ended March 31, 2023 with the revenue in the range of Rs 45-50 crore. "We have been profitable for the last three years. We expect to close this fiscal with Rs 90-100 crore revenue," he said.

Toprankers recently acquired New Delhi-based career platform ProBano to add a career counselling portfolio to its business.

ProBano has provided guidance and counselling to over 30,000 students across 24 states and has set target to reach out to 75,000 in this fiscal.