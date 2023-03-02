 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Titagarh Wagons-BHEL consortium emerges second lowest bidder for Vande Bharat trains

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST

BHEL-Titagarh Wagons had quoted Rs 140 crore a train set, while the lowest bid is Rs 120 crore per trainset.

A Vande Bharat Express train (Image: PTI)

The Titagarh Wagons Limited-Bharat Electricals Limited (BHEL) consortium has emerged as the second-lowest bidder for the Vande Bharat trainsets, the company announced on March 2.

Titagarh Wagons said in a stock exchange filing that the TWL-BHEL consortium has emerged as the second-lowest bidder for “manufacturing cum Maintenance of Vande Bharat trainsets including up-gradation of the Government Manufacturing Units & Trainset Depot”.

The Russian CJSC Transmashholding-RVNL consortium is the lowest bidder for 200 Vande Bharat trains. Officials have said that the BHEL and Titagarh Wagons consortium will be given a chance to match the lowest bid to bag a share of the tender, PTI reported.

