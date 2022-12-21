 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘The Great Attrition’ is ebbing, there’s stability in people movement now: KPMG India

Abhishek Sahu
Dec 21, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST

In an exclusive chat with Moneycontrol, Sunit Sinha, Head - People, Performance and Culture at KPMG in India, talks about stability in businesses and people’s movements, attrition at the professional services major and skills KPMG is looking for.

Sunit Sinha, Partner and Head - People, Performance and Culture at KPMG in India

Professional services major KPMG India switched from the traditional model of attract, engage and hire to engage, attract and hire.

In this dynamic talent landscape, the TA team members are told to focus on the core of the individual while making a hiring decision, Sunit Sinha, Partner and Head - People, Performance and Culture at KPMG in India, told Moneycontrol.

Further, Sinha feels that the story of “The Great Attrition” is ebbing as KPMG in India experiences more stability in businesses and people’s movements. Over the next 2-3 years’ horizon, KPMG India plans to hire 20,000 people across various domains and skill sets including Taxation, Business Consulting, Risk Advisory, Deal Advisory etc.

What are your key takeaways from recent HR trends such as ‘The Great Reshuffle’, ‘Offer Shopping’, etc? How do you see it changing in the next two years? 

The talent market hasn’t ever been as volatile as it is now. It’s the market forces at play and for sure we have seen employees/candidates making the most of it. Ironically, who would have imagined that a few quarters later, tables would turn and layoffs would again take centre stage?

While we have observed this oscillation in the last two years, there is bound to be a correction of sorts in the coming years. The stabilisation will be pivotal to the sustenance of the talent market and those with myriad skills will continue to command a premium.