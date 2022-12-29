 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The government cannot force us to move out: Air India employees

Yaruqhullah Khan
Dec 29, 2022 / 08:59 PM IST

The airline had taken an undertaking from 1,600 employees residing in their quarters that they would vacate the premises within six months of Air India being privatised.

Air India's (AI) employees currently residing in the airline's former colonies in Delhi and Mumbai have said that the government's move asking AI to cut their salaries in order to force them to move out was completely unlawful.

"The matter is sub-judice. The next hearing is expected on January 6. The government cannot force us to move out," an employee residing in the former Air India colony at Mumbai’s Kalina, told Moneycontrol.

AI employees have requested the management not to go-ahead with the government's proposal.

Another employee residing in a former AI colony said that only 30 percent of the people living in those colonies work with Air India, the rest work with Air India Airport Services and Air India Air Transport Services.

"Reports have come out saying that salaries of AI employees will be cut. We will wait to see if the salaries of the other employees are also cut," he said.
Sukhjit Singh, a resident of the Vasant Vihar colony said the colony was not maintained properly.

"We don't have water supply, there is no maintenance, there is inadequate security in the society. We are spending our own money for maintenance," he added.