Telangana government inaugurates 78,000 sq ft prototyping facility T-Works

The Telangana government on March 2 inaugurated T-Works, a 78,000 square feet prototyping facility, where anyone can convert their design ideas into a prototype for the market, by leveraging its hardware and infrastructure.

Phase 1 of the 78,000 sq ft facility is located in a 4.79-acre campus, providing over 200 industry-grade tools worth Rs 11.5 crore. A statement issued by the state government said the facility is expected to grow by 10 times over the next 12 months.

The facility houses a metal shop, electronics lab, laser cutting and engraving, wood shop, advanced rapid prototyping, testing lab, 3D printing, and ceramic studio. The facilities are equipped with equipment that will allow users to create, test and refine their designs.

Foxconn chairman Young Liu, who was present during the inauguration of T-Works, donated a surface mount technology (SMT) line, used for assembling high-end electronics circuit boards.

